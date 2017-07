WVUA 23 has you covered for SEC Media Days 2017.

Our own Brandon Kamerman was there and shows you what is expected from Arkansas this season as well as what Commissioner Greg Sankey had to say about parity in the league when it comes to football.

LSU and Tennessee rounded out day 1 and today Georgia, Vanderbilt, Florida and Mississippi State meet with the media in Hoover.

WVUA 23 will be live tonight at 5 and 6 and Sports Director Gary Harris will have a complete wrap-up tonight at 10.