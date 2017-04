Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas, missing since March 13, has been found and her kidnapper, teacher Tad Cummins is behind bars.

NEWS ALERT: Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in Northern California. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/QezSERDzHV — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were found in Northern California, and more details will be released at a 3 p.m. news conference.