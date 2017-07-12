»»SEARCH FOR TRIPLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT ENDS WITH SUICIDE IN PENSACOLA, FL

A man wanted in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife and two other people near Birmingham, Alabama, has killed himself in the Florida Panhandle.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Deb Henley in Escambia County, Florida, says 52-year-old Kenneth Dion Lever killed himself Wednesday afternoon after deputies spotted him in a parking lot.

She says Lever got out of a car and took his own life, but it wasn’t immediately clear how.

Authorities had been searching for Lever since three people were shot to death Wednesday morning at a mobile home park in the Birmingham suburb of Gardendale.

The dead include ex-wife Dana Reeves Lever, who filed court papers accusing the man of stalking and harassing her.

Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker has identified the victims in Wednesday’s slayings as 50-year-old Dana Reeves Lever. She’s the ex-wife of the 52-year-old suspect, Kenneth Dion Lever of Santa Rosa County, Florida. The other victims are Dana Reeves Lever’s sister, 65-year-old Bonnie Reeves Foshee; and Reeves Foshee’s husband, 69-year-old Don Austin Foshee.

