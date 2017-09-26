»»SCHOOL YARD ROOTS HOLDS GARDEN PARTY FUNDRAISER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tanner Ary

Schoolyard Roots, a local nonprofit held a fundraiser at the Tuscaloosa River Market on Sunday, Sept. 24. The organization teaches students how to make better food choices as well as how to plant and maintain a garden of their own.

The Garden Party, as it is called, featured an array of foods prepared by chefs and farmers from around the area, locally brewed beer, a local band and a silent craft makers’ auction that included items ranging from dinner for eight at River to a Nick Saban-signed football.

Rachael Floyd, a worker within the nonprofit, was clear on the objective of the organization moving forward.

“Our goal is to provide fantastic teaching about gardens to elementary schools throughout Alabama,” said Floyd. “Right now we are focused in the Tuscaloosa area as it is our home, but really what we’re trying to do is get kids involved in how they eat as well as using some of the standards that teachers would use in the gardens like math, reading, and science.”

The organization, which was formerly known as the Druid City Garden Project, plans to give all proceeds from the event back to schools around the state to help build more gardens moving forward.