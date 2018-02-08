»»SCHOOL TIMES CHANGED FOR TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Nikki Lazzara

The Tuscaloosa City School Board approved changes to the time students will start and end school each day. Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year elementary school will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:40 p.m.

Middle school will start at 8:10 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m. while high school will start at 8:25 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m.

Stars Academy and Success Prep will start at 8:25 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m..

In addition to the change in start and end times the board also approved a waiver for the Jan. 16 and 17 snow days. Those days will not be made up.