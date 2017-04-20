»»SCHOOL, THEN POOL, FOR ALABAMA’S CONNOR OSLIN

Photo Courtesy: Justin Casterline/UA Athletics

For student athletes, the ability to balance academics and athletics is not an easy task. But University of Alabama swimmer Connor Oslin has managed to balance the two well, earning 2017 SEC swimmer scholar athlete accolades.

“I came to school academics first with aspirations outside of swimming and I know swimming won’t last forever so its great to see that I can accomplish both things, in and out of the pool”, said Connor Oslin.

Oslin is a biology major graduating in May with hopes of attending medical school. The structure that comes with being an athlete, helped him learn to dedicate time to his studies.

“I think it kind of helps. I feel like with a lot of free time maybe I wouldn’t study as much as I do. With the hours and being forced to be at the pool a certain number of hours and the weight room a certain number of hours you realize, oh, I only have these 2-3 hours to study and you know you have to sit down and get the work done.”

Oslin was not heavily recruited out of high school, but Alabama saw his potential and have reaped the rewards ever since. Oslin has attended NCAA’s all four years he has been at the Capstone. In the 2017 event, he set the fifth fastest time in the 100 meter backstroke, finishing in 44.56 seconds. That time places Oslin ahead of U.S. Olympian and former Florida Gator, Ryan Lochte. In his career, Oslin has earned 13 All-American honors, as he continues to out-swim his own expectations.

“I always thought I was better in the pool than people thought I was, and I knew I had potential to do a lot. But if you would have told me all the things that I have accomplished and this team has accomplished in the four years I’ve been here I would have probably said there’s no way.”

After graduating, connor says he’ll be taking some time off from swimming as he focuses on medical school, but he added that he won’t stay out of the pool forever…