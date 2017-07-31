JCPenney and Belk retail stores are promoting store-wide back to school safety for the month of July and August.

The Back to School Bash is an event to help promote safety for kids and parents as they return for the 2017- 2018 academic school year.

JCPenney Manager Rick Stevens said they want to implement fire safety and give police officers a chance to show off their cars and dogs.

The purpose of the Back to School Safety Bash is to make kids more comfortable around first respondents.

Tuscaloosa City and County schools start back August 8 2017.