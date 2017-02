Tuscaloosa Public Office Candidates Announced: Jan. 25, 2017

The Tuscaloosa County Chapter of the NAACP is hosting a city-wide political forum tonight with Tuscaloosa City School Board candidates.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central High School, located at 905 15th St. in Tuscaloosa, and is open to all candidates running for the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education.

All candidates seeking election are encouraged to participate, said Tuscaloosa NAACP President Jerry Carter.

On Thursday, the NAACP is hosting a forum with candidates running for Tuscaloosa City Council and Tuscaloosa Mayor. That event is also at Central High School from 6 to 8 p.m.