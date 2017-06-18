»»SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER AT SNOW HINTON PARK

The Talladega College Alumni Chapter of Greater Tuscaloosa hosted their first cook-off and fun day at Snow Hinton park.

Alumni association president Elizabeth Wilson says, ” The college is celebrating 150 years.”

Vendors across Alabama came to showcase their products to the Tuscaloosa community, and for residents to learn more about local vendors.

Organizations signed up to compete in a barbecue cook-off, and the Omega Psi Phi fraternity Inc. was crowned T-town barbecue cook-off kings.

Omega Member Johnny Archibald says, “Anytime you do something in the community it’s great by giving back to your community and getting people involved.”

The event was geared to help raise money for students across West Alabama, and to encourage students to enroll at Talladega College.

kids enjoyed snow cones and other fun activities such as bounce houses.