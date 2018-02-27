Trending
WVUA23
»»SCHMITT MOORE STEPS DOWN FROM TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

SCHMITT MOORE STEPS DOWN FROM TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

0
By on Local, News

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Nikki Lazzara

The Rev. Schmitt Moore has stepped down from his time position on the Tuscaloosa County School Board.

Moore, who has served as the District 1 representative for 12 years, resigned Monday night.

School system bylaws require board members to live in their districts, but Moore has not lived in the district for nearly a year. He currently lives in Northport, a District 3 community, and said he has plans to run for District 3’s board position in November. .

The Tuscaloosa County School Board has 30 days to appoint a new board member for the District 1 seat. If the board cannot choose an interim board member, the superintendent will appoint someone.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.