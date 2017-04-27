»»SASSAFRAS WORKING ON BRINGING BIKE PATHS TO TUSCALOOSA

If you build it, they will come.

That’s what Sassafras and their local partners think about adding bike paths to some Tuscaloosa roads. They’re trying to make Tuscaloosa a bike-friendly, and partners include the University of Alabama Civil Engineering Department, Druid City Bicycle Club, Trek Bicycle Store and VeloCity Pro Cycle.

The first project they’re gunning for is a bike path from the University Boulevard and Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard intersection to Alberta.

“If we build bike lanes dedicated for cyclists, we remove cars from the road,” said Sassafras CEO Eric Courchesne. “We get them out of the way so cars can move more quickly. This initiative is by design meant to make your commute as a motorist quicker, not slower.”

Sassafras is looking for more people who support bike paths to sign their petition letting the city know there’s a want and a need for dedicated bike paths around the city. You can do that right here.