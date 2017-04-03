»»SASSAFRAS PROJECT HOSTS BEER FESTIVAL

Beautiful weather, games and craft beer were on display at Wilhagan’s Saturday for the Sassafras Beer Festival.

Beer makers came from all over the state, and helped Sassafras Center for Arts and Environment get closer to their goal: making Tuscaloosa a more diverse, livable community.

More than 30 types of beer offered event-goers a chance to try new flavors and help a good cause at the same time.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Eddie Pugh says Sassafras has proposed a self sustaining park to be added on to the corner of Winters Drive and Loop Road in Tuscaloosa.

They’re are also working on creating more bike lanes for the area.