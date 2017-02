The Atlanta Falcons, fresh off a Superbowl loss to the New England Patriots, announced today that Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be their new offensive coordinator.

Sarkisian, who became coordinator at Alabama right before the national championship game after Lane Kiffin left to be the head coach at Florida Atlantic, is expected to be announced to the media this afternoon in Atlanta.

