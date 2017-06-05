»»SAPPS TORNADO SURVIVOR IS BACK IN COMMUNITY THANKS TO HIGH SOCKS FOR HOPE

When a tornado struck the Pickens County community of Sapps on Feb. 2, 2016, Bruce Hughes was buried alive.

Once he dug himself out, he was covered in cuts and bruises, and didn’t know if he’d ever have a place to call home again.

But on May 31, Hughes was handed the keys to his brand new home thanks to High Socks for Hope.

“It’s mine,” he said. “And I can lay down and enjoy it.”

His new three bedroom, two bath home stands in the same spot his old home was reduced to rubble.

“It tore up a part of us,” Hughes said. “Because it took everything we had, and I think about that.”

His homecoming is an answered prayer, he said.

Judy Holland with High Socks for Hope rallied support for Hughes, raising money and getting Hughes’ home rebuilt.

Hughes may have the key to his home, but he said his heart remains with Rosie, his wife.

She watched as the home went from a dream to reality, but did not live to see move-in day.

“I told her, ‘Honey, it’s coming to pass,’ ” Hughes said. “We got it, and we’re gonna move down there, and we’re gonna have our own home again. And she began to smile.”

Hughes said his new home stands as a reminder of his faith and the power of prayer.