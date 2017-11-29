»»SANDY HOOK VICTIMS TO BE REMEMBERED AT LOCAL VIGIL

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Rebecca Griesbach

Next month marks five years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where 26 lives were taken away in a shooting spree.

Newtown’s resilience, strength and unity has been contagious to other cities that have been affected with gun violence these past five years. The city has started a 26 Acts of Kindness campaign 26 days before Dec.14, where they encourage people to do at least one kind act each day.

A Newtown, Connecticut, resident here in Alabama said that even five years later, Dec. 14 will be a day he will never be able to forget.

Jonathan Lovorn, a senior at the University of Alabama, attended high school in Newtown. He tries to spread his own acts of kindness every day throughout the year.

“I saw a girl walking out of the building crying,” he said. “The janitor stopped to take five minutes to talk to her, encourage her throughout the day. And, you know, I made sure that I kinda paid it forward. I stopped to say what an amazing job she had done, to go above and beyond her call of duty, and reach out to the student population and try to help them.”

Thousands of foundations, pages on social media, vigils and events have been created to support Newtown through this horrific tragedy.

This year, Tuscaloosa is joining the campaign to end gun violence to remember half a million Americans killed or injured by guns since 2012.

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots organization that is sponsoring a local vigil in remembrance of Sandy Hook victims.

“(Moms Demand Action) is an organization that is seeking responsible legislation,” said Jennifer Benefield, a representative for the group. “That’s how things get changed in our country.”

The vigil will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 in Chitwood Hall at First United Methodist Church.