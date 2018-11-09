»»SAMANTHA PAYNE TRIAL: WITNESSES TESTIFY, TRIAL CONTINUES MONDAY

Nov. 9, 2018 marks three years since Samantha Payne’s body was found tied to a tree in Tuscaloosa County’s portion of the Talladega National Forest.

Marcus George and Alyssa Watson are currently being tried in her murder, after their charges were upgraded from kidnapping earlier this year.

Investigators believe Payne, Watson, George and three others were together the night she was assaulted in Bibb County before she was murdered in Tuscaloosa County.

Samantha’s mother, Susi Payne; Jeffery Eliand, the hunter who found Samantha’s body; and Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators Richard Wilkins and Jason Mellone testified today.

Photos and testimony presented in court showed Payne tied to tree, with her head separated from her body. The knife believed to have been used to slit Payne’s throat was also presented as evidence.

The three others charged in Payne’s murder are Michael Belcher, who is still awaiting trial, and Chyli Bruce and Steven George. Bruce and George pleaded guilty to murder and will testify in Watson and George’s trial beginning Monday.