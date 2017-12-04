»»SALVATION ARMY’S ANNUAL “ADOPT AN ANGEL” PROJECT UNDERWAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jennifer Smith

The Salvation Army’s annual Adopt an Angel project is underway. Tuscaloosa residents can find the angel tree at University Mall on McFarland Boulevard. To adopt an angel, residents can anonymously fill out a card with the child’s Christmas list and identification code.

“When you come to adopt an angel, you’ll choose a boy or girl and bring the presents back unwrapped,” said Maj. Brenda Schafer, Tuscaloosa Salvation Army Corps Officer. “We like the guardians to be part of the process.”

The project helps about 600 local families provide Christmas presents for their children every year.

“We take the gifts and stuff for people who don’t have as much as we do,” said volunteer Whitney Wilson.

The Adopt an Angel project runs through Dec. 9. For information about volunteering for the Salvation Army this holiday season, call 205-632-3691.