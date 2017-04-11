»»SABAN SPEAKS ON SOPHOMORE QUARTERBACK JALEN HURTS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kat Nein

At this week’s press conference head coach Nick Saban discusses the first scrimmage of the spring off season as well as sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts’ overall improvement since the last game played against Clemson at the National Championship.

Saban deliberated on Hurts appearing to be on the road of improvement and also what issues plagued him last season. One of the things that Saban is looking to improve is to have a deep passing game from Hurts.

“He completed over 50 percent of his passes, I think he had four touchdown passes. I thought he did a really good job. I don’t think he threw any interceptions today, so that was good. I think he has a good understanding of what we’re doing. Did a much better job in the pocket and did a really good job with play action passes,” Saban said.

Even though the team is showing overall improvement, Saban has a lot more in store for the team leading up to the start of the season on Sept. 2 against Florida State in Atlanta, Ga.