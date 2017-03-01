»»ROMULUS FIRE DEPARTMENT GETS SUV DONATION FROM NORTHPORT

The Romulus Volunteer Fire Department got a big gift from Northport Fire Rescue this week.

Northport donated a 2004 Ford Expedition to the Romulus VFD. The volunteer department will use the vehicle to respond to emergency situations in their response area.

Romulus Fire Chief Curtis Shirley said the donation is coming at just the right time.

“We’re very fortunate,” he said. “We really need this vehicle. We have an aging vehicle now that we run medicals with, and probably 90 percent of our calls are medical.”

Having an extra SUV means the department doesn’t have to pull their entire fire engine out of the station for every single call.

Shirley picked up the Expedition Tuesday at Northport City Hall.