»»RODNEY PELT SPEAKS EXCLUSIVELY TO WVUA 23 NEWS ABOUT HIS PLANS FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 71

Rodney Pelt, President and CEO of Mind Changers officially announced he’s forming an Exploratory Committee that will look at the possibility of he running for State Representative District 71 on the Democratic Ticket.

Currently, the seat is being held by State Representative Artis AJ Mccampbell.

“To see the needs of the community, do needs assessment and talk to the community to see what changes they might want or what the needs of that community so, we can affectively run on a platform that will be very beneficial to the citizens of District 71” says Pelt.

Pelt is a husband and father of five sons.

He says Education is a top priority.

“We want to be a voice to the people in Montgomery to try and boost some of these systems that’s low performing and get students back to performing on a high level”

Pelt also want to focus on Unemployment and Crime.

“Crime in District 71 mainly in the Black Belt is high and its increasing everyday. We want to put programs in place maybe sponsor Initiatives, sponsor bills thats going to effectively help the youth and the underserved”

Pelt is no stranger to being a voice for the people.

Pelt is carefully weighing his options, and putting focus on his family, and the people of district 71.

he believes he can be the voice for the people.

Pelt will officially announce his run for State Representative District 71 in 30 Days.

The Election is November 6, 2018.