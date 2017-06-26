»»ROBBERY, SHOOTING SUSPECT SOUGHT FROM SKYLAND GAS STATION

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide is looking for a suspect from a robbery and shooting that took place Saturday night.

Police were called to the Chevron Station at 338 Skyland Blvd around 9:40 p. m. Saturday on a robbery with the clerk being shot.

When officers arrived they found the 51 year male employee with a gun shot wound to the head. He was taken to DCH for treatment.

The suspect, who appears to be in his late teens, short and thin was armed with a handgun, wearing a black hoodie and a mask.

The clerk told officers that there was a struggle over the gun before he was shot by the suspect.

Tonita Dent has worked as a cashier at the Chevron station for half a year, but her most memorable shift came on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

“I was just thinking please don’t shoot me. Please don’t shoot me,” Dent told WVUA 23. I have a daughter and I was just nervous. I was worried about Mr. John because I knew he was hurt.”

When asked if Dent has a message to the shooter, she replied with, “You’re wrong. You are really really wrong. I hope they catch you.”

Despite being shaken up, Dent opened the store the very next morning and says she has no plans of changing jobs.

“I really like my job,” she said. “I love these people that I work for. They are really nice people who don’t deserve this. I love my job and I need my job. So, I’m not going to stop because of someone else wanting to be stupid.”

If you have any information please contact Crime Stoppers (205) 752-7867.