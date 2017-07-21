»»ROAD OVERHAUL: WHAT’S IN STORE FOR TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT

Local, state and federal leaders met at the Tuscaloosa River Market Thursday to discuss West Alabama’s transportation projects and needs for the future.

John McWilliams with the Alabama Department of Transportation said the summit is a chance for everyone to get on the same page.

“This event is basically to make everyone informed on some of our transportation initiatives we’ve undertaken,” McWilliams said. “It’s a way to interact with local officials and the public, and just sort of let them know what’s going on.”

One of the biggest updates ALDOT is working on is the intersection of Highway 69 and Skyland Boulevard. Their plan is installing an elevated bridge over the intersection so traffic can continually flow along Highway 69.

In Tuscaloosa, plans include an overhaul of the Interstate 20/59 on- and off-ramps at McFarland Boulevard, connecting Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with Jack Warner Parkway and an extension of McWright’s Ferry Road.

In Northport, there are plans for Mitt Lary Road, Union Chapel Road, Charlie Shirley Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

