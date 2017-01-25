»»RIVERWALK EXPANSION IS NOW OPEN

Good news for Tuscaloosa RiverWalk fans: The latest expansion is now open to the public.

The nearly 1,400-foot-long expansion runs along the east of Manderson Landing, near the University of Alabama’s women’s rowing building.

It took nearly a year to complete the phase, which was funded through the Federal Highway Administration’s National Scenic Byways Program.

With this latest expansion, the RiverWalk is nearly 5 miles long. It stretches from the Park at Manderson Landing to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.