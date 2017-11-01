»»RIVER PITCH COMPETITION TO GIVE IDEAS A VOICE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kate Silvey

The 2017 River Pitch Competition is giving community members a chance to voice their ideas.

As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, the 2017 River Pitch Competition will be held Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Tuscaloosa River Market from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to pitch business ideas in a span of 3 minutes, then receive feedback and advice from professionals on how to improve their pitches and develops ides into a business. Some participants may even win $1,000.

The 2017 River Competition is just one of thousands of events held each year for Global Entrepreneurship Week. Powered by the Kauffman Foundation, the week runs through Nov. 13-19 and involves events in 160 countries.

To prepare for the event, the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute is hosting multiple workshops available to students and community members. The workshops will introduce attendees to professionals and provide practice sessions geared toward developing pitches.

Those interested in the 2017 River Pitch Competition must register for the event, as limited space is available. More information on the event and where to register can be found here.