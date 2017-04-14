»»RISE, ENGINEERING COLLEGE TEAM UP FOR PRESCHOOLER’S BIRTHDAY GIFT

A student at the University of Alabama’s Rise Center got the ride of a lifetime today.

Mechanical engineering students at the university modified a battery-powered ride-on car with the goal of providing some freedom for a preschool student with limited mobility.

Rise teachers approached the team with the idea of adapting a toy car for Justin, who was born with femur fibula ulna syndrome, which causes abnormalities of the thigh, calk and forearm bones.

Justin’s parents, Shirley and Charles Carter, said they’re excited about Justin’s generous early birthday gift — he turns 5 Saturday.

“He is a smart and wonderful little boy, and deserves the best life has to offer,” Shirley Carter said. “This will help him to be more independent and mobile, and I am looking forward to working with him and playing with him.”

Justin’s car comes complete with an internal computer with wireless internet, which provides Justin’s parents or teachers a way to operate the car.