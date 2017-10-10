»»RICK SANTORUM VISITS UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kate Silvey

Former U.S. Sen. and Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum visited the University of Alabama’s campus to discuss political division in the United States.

Hosted by the Young Americas Foundation, Santorum spoke Monday, Oct. 9 as part of his “God is a Microaggression” tour. Through a discussion of major national issues, Santorum’s purpose was to show college students why freedom of speech and religious liberty are vital in the current political climate.

“It’s essential on college campuses to allow people who have different points of views to be heard, and not to take someone’s different opinion and make it a personal issue,” said Santorum.

Santorum discussed issues such as gay marriage and abortion and how these issues affect religious liberty and the ability to speak freely without fear of being condemned by the media. He also assessed how the current administration is handling the issue of religious liberty.

“You know that’s not Donald Trump’s strength, and he does take things very personally. And I would say that Barack Obama, in a much more elegant way, did the same thing,” said Santorum. “So I don’t think either of our last two presidents have been particularly strong.”

Joseph Ballard, the Young America’s Foundation president, said that having the opportunity to host Santorum was an honor.

“It’s been a fantastic opportunity to plan this, first of all, to bring someone like Rick Santorum in,” said Ballard. He was grateful to the Young America’s Foundation and to their donors for helping bring Santorum in to speak.