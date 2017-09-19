»»REVIEW: POLICE CHIEF ACTING WITHIN LAW WHEN GIVING STANDOFF SUSPECT MARIJUANA

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson requested an investigation on himself after he provided marijuana to a man in a standoff with police at DCH Regional Medical Center last month.

Anderson said he provided marijuana to 33-year-old Joshua Jerome Montgomery after Montgomery demanded it, saying he’d put down his weapon and surrender if he could have a marijuana cigarette.

After the standoff ended peacefully, Anderson said he requested his actions be investigated so make sure he’d done nothing illegal.

“That’s the kind of chief he is,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said. “He felt like if he did do something wrong that it needed to be reviewed, and certainly we were more than amenable to make that happen.”

An investigation by the Office of the City Attorney determined Anderson did nothing wrong by providing a marijuana cigarette to Montgomery.

Maddox said keeping the suspects trust was a big help in negotiating his surrender.

“They’re not easy decisions, but somebody has to make them, and I fully support (Anderson’s) decision,” Maddox said.

The five-hour standoff ended Aug. 30 after Montgomery threw aside the gun he’d been holding to his head and dropped to the ground outside his vehicle.