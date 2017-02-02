»»RESTORE MY VOTE RALLY HELD IN TUSCALOOSA

A Restore My Vote Rally held at Annette Shelby Park in Tuscaloosa.

Spear-headed by Tuscaloosa Mayoral Candidate Stepfon Lewis.

Lewis has had his own share of legal battles dealing with his right to vote.

“With everything that I have gone through with voter restoration and the issues with that involved in my campaign, I just thought there were more people affected by it than i am” says Lewis.

Martha Shearer was convicted of a felony in 1990.

She served five years in prison.

She lost her right to vote.

“We’re not a threat, you know I don’t have a violent crime, a lot of people don’t have a violent crime, I sit in the same room that you sit in, I go to the same restroom, I sat in the schools, i’m not a threat” says Shearer.

According to a recent study, by Mother Jones, nearly 6 million people were barred from voting in the November Elections.

Pastor Kenneth Sharpton says he’s been working to make sure a convicted felon is informed.

“People for some reason feel that people that got incarcerated cant come back to be productive citizens or cant run for office. They feel like they cant be a help or a leader in the community and that is not so” says Sharpton.

Stepfon Lewis says he will continue his fight for all convicted felons to restore their right to vote.