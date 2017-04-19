»»RESIDENTS WANT A TRAFFIC LIGHT AT A MAJOR INTERSECTION IN FOSTERS

After a number of major wrecks at the intersection in Highway 11 & Gainesville Road in Fosters.

With only one caution light directing traffic.

“Every wreck I have witnessed out here at this intersection and there’s almost one a week at least one every two weeks” says Sarah Wyatt, worker at Fosters Feed & Garden.

She says in her opinion, the accidents are caused by drivers trying to merge onto Highway 11.

“They get in a hurry, they either don’t stop at all or they don’t want for the traffic to clear or they say they cant see the traffic” says Wyatt.

Now, drivers are hoping to see a traffic light at the interstection.

District 4 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Reginald Murray says with all the new developments in the area.

He says in the past four years, the County Commission has requested traffic studies three times by the Alabama Department Of Transportation.

“They’ve gone out and sat there from morning til afternoon monitoring the traffic and each time they’ve returned with verdict that intersection does not warrant a traffic signal” says Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Reginald Murray.

Commissioner Murray says the County Commission will continue to push for a traffic light at the intersection.