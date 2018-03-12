»»RESIDENTS, STUDENTS GATHER AND PRAY FOR END TO VIOLENCE

After a middle school student brought a gun to school amid several other school shooting threats made in Tuscaloosa last week, a Tuscaloosa City School Board member said she’s taking action.

Erica Grant, who represents District 5, organized a prayer event Sunday at each Tuscaloosa City School. Scheduled for 4:13 p.m., the time is symbolic of Philipians 4:13. Gatherers prayed for the violence to stop.

“I just think besides charging teachers and blaming this person or that person, we have got to take this stuff into our own hands and pray and work, because faith without work is dead,” Grant said.

There’s a meeting tonight on the issue at Plum View Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa.