»»RESCUING HOPE SPEAKS WITH STUDENTS ON COBATTING HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Hundreds gathered Monday evening to learn about the dangers of human trafficking.

Rescuing Hope, hosted at Tuscaloosa County High School’s football stadium, offers students and parents a look at how sex trafficking can happen, and how anyone could become a victim.

Founder and Executive Director of Rescuing Hope Susan Norris said it’s all about showing students, parents and teachers how they can recognize and prevent trafficking.

According to humantraffickinghotline.org, there were 48 reports of human trafficking in Alabama last year. Across the U.S., there were 5,551 cases reported.

Some red flags for spotting victims include:

They’re not free to come and go as they please

In the commercial sex industry with a pimp or a manager

Goes unpaid or is paid only through tips.

Works long or unusual hours

Is fearful, anxious, depressed, tense or nervous

Avoids eye contact

Appears malnourished or shows signs of physical abuse

Has few or no personal possessions, and no identification

Traffickers often lie to potential victims, Norris said, and shower their marks with gifts and attention at first.

Red flags of someone involved in human trafficking include: