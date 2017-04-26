»»RESCUING HOPE SPEAKS WITH STUDENTS ON COBATTING HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Hundreds gathered Monday evening to learn about the dangers of human trafficking.
Rescuing Hope, hosted at Tuscaloosa County High School’s football stadium, offers students and parents a look at how sex trafficking can happen, and how anyone could become a victim.
Founder and Executive Director of Rescuing Hope Susan Norris said it’s all about showing students, parents and teachers how they can recognize and prevent trafficking.
According to humantraffickinghotline.org, there were 48 reports of human trafficking in Alabama last year. Across the U.S., there were 5,551 cases reported.
Some red flags for spotting victims include:
- They’re not free to come and go as they please
- In the commercial sex industry with a pimp or a manager
- Goes unpaid or is paid only through tips.
- Works long or unusual hours
- Is fearful, anxious, depressed, tense or nervous
- Avoids eye contact
- Appears malnourished or shows signs of physical abuse
- Has few or no personal possessions, and no identification
Traffickers often lie to potential victims, Norris said, and shower their marks with gifts and attention at first.
Red flags of someone involved in human trafficking include:
- Showers a potential girlfriend with attention and gifts
- Promises a job making a lot of money for little effort
- Promises a better life with lots of money
- If a modeling or movie scout speaks with you and offers you an interview, never go alone.