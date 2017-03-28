»»RESCUING HOPE HOSTS ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING EVENTS IN WEST ALABAMA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Marcelle Peters

Alabama has had anti-human trafficking laws since 2010 but sex trafficking cases have been reported in all major counties in Alabama.

According to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) there have been at least 300 human trafficking victims in Alabama since 2007.

Susan Norris, founder of Raising Hope, is trying increase training, awareness and prevention of sex trafficking in the United States.

Norris will host #RescuingHopeAL, a community-wide event aimed raising the awareness of sex trafficking in America, educate potential victims and first responders, and empower advocates and survivors in the fight against sex trafficking in America.

The event will be co-hosted by University of Alabama Head Gymnastics Coach Dana Duckworth. Other special guests will include Mac Powell from the Christian rock band Third Day, American Christian hip-hop artist KB and Christian hip-hop duo the Social Club Misfits.

The event will take place twice:

April 25 at Tuscaloosa County High, 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

April 26 at Hillcrest High School, 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Participants are asked to purchase $5 armbands in advance to attend the event. They can be purchased beginning April 2 at most local middle and high schools, as well as at all Tuscaloosa and Northport Taco Casa locations. Proceeds will go to rescue and awareness efforts.

To report sex trafficking, call the Alabama human trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.