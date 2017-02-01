»»RESCUE WORKERS SHARE IDEAS AT FIREFIGHTERS CONFERENCE

Tuscaloosa was a hot spot for Alabama’s fire chiefs and firefighters today.

Hundreds gathered at the Bryant Conference Center this afternoon for the annual Fire Chief’s Conference.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Chief Alan Martin said the event offers fire departments a chance to exchange ideas and learn from one another. It also offers plenty of networking opportunities and a chance at picking up new skills.

“One of the biggest benefits of having a conference like this is with nearly 300 hundred firefighters from around Alabama and the southeastern United States gives us the opportunity to share ideas and whats working for us or maybe working for them,” Martin said.