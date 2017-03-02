»»REPORT: SABAN IN HIGH DEMAND, STAYING IN TUSCALOOSA

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is in high demand by NFL teams this offseason.

Freeman, citing an unnamed source, said all six NFL franchises who went through coaching changes — the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers — approached Saban.

The Crimson Tide coach “emphatically” told them “no thanks.”

It is not confirmed if Saban relayed this message through team representatives directly or through his agent. Either way, Crimson Tide fans can expect another season with their sought-after head coach.

Each NFL team has since filled their coaching positions.