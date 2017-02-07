»»REPORT: ALABAMA AMONG TOP-10 MOST SEXUALLY DISEASED STATES

Alabama loves being among the top 10, but state’s health officials may not be excited about this designation: We’re No. 10 on a nationwide survey of most sexually diseased states.

Rounding out the top 10, from most to least diseased, are Alaska, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

States with the fewest STD issues include New Hampshire, West Virginia, Maine, Vermont, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.

STDs reached an all-time high within the past two years, according to the 2015 Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance report, which was released in October 2016.

According to that report, the most at-risk populations are young adults ages 15 to 24, and gay or bisexual men. Women are more at risk for long-term complications from curable STDs — chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis — and the CDC estimates that undiagnosed STDs cause infertility in more than 20,000 women each year.