»»REMINDER: SENATE SPECIAL ELECTION IS DEC. 12

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Westmoreland

Monday was the last day to register for Alabama’s special U.S. Senate election, and Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill said he is still hopeful for a positive turnout on Election Day.

Merrill released a statement claiming that his office is aware of the people attempting to scam voters by claiming to be part of the NAACP and Open Progress. Individuals have come forward claiming that people have called to falsely inform them that they have not registered to vote when they had.

“Voters are reminded that the new crossover voting law does not apply to a General Election. In the General Election on Dec. 12, all registered voters in Alabama may vote for the candidate of their choice,” said a statement released by Alabama’s Secretary of State.

During the runoff election between Luther Strange and Roy Moore there was controversy about who could vote. People claimed that democrats snuck into voting places to cast their vote in an all republican runoff.

Despite these claims, Merrill said he is hopeful that voters will vote for the candidate of their choice in the general election.

“We anticipate that we’ll have somewhere between 18 and 20 percent of our eligible voting population participate in the special general election. We originally thought it could be as high as 25 percent, but because of all the things that have been introduced, that number may be a little bit high, said Merrill.”

Applications to vote absentee will be open until Friday, Dec. 7 and must be returned by Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

For more information about how to get an absentee ballot visit http://sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/voter-pdfs/absenteeballotapp.pdf, and to find your polling place visit https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do.