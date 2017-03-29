»»REMEMBERING TOMMY LYNN HOBSON, JASPER HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Friends and family of Tommy Lynn Hobson gathered Tuesday evening at Jasper High School, remembering the Jasper High assistant principal who was loved by many in the community.

Hobson died earlier this month in a car wreck in Pulaski County, Arkansas.

“I don’t know how long it will take us to fill the void,” said Jasper High teacher Vicki Lyle. “Knowing that he’s gone, it just doesn’t seem like it’s real.”

Students and faculty learned of Hobson’s death Monday, the day they got back from spring break.

“They told us like a family,” Lyle said. “And the students took it as well as can be expected. It was a hard day Monday.”

During the memorial, those closest to Hobson took the stay to pay their respects and celebrate the time they had with him.

Hobson’s memory will live on through a special scholarship available to Jasper High students. If you’d like to make a donation, call Jasper City Schools at 205-384-6880.