»»REMEMBERING JENNIFER NEVIN: BROTHER SAYS SHE NEEDED HELP, DIDN’T GET IT

Jennifer Nevin’s cause of death has not been released, but her brother Will Nevin said a decade-long road led to this tragic ending.

“If my sister had gotten the help she needed, if we had done a better job of giving her the help she needed, she would not have been on Watermelon Road,” Nevin said. “And she’d still be with us.”

Despite his sister’s struggles, Nevin spoke of Jennifer’s life with a smile on his face. On her good days, she was a wonderful woman.

“She was as capable and talented and smart as anybody,” he said. “But those were good days, and she had her bad days.”

Lately, those good days were waning as Jennifer Nevin’s problems took over.

Pride of Tuscaloosa is a local nonprofit aimed at people who want help escaping drug abuse.

“That’s the whole reason we are in existence,” said Pride Executive Director Derek Osborn. “To prevent these kinds of things from happening, and to try to education and make the community aware of the danger of drugs.”

The long-term solution? More funding, Osborn said.

“The first thing you hear about when there is a budget crisis is a mental health cut,” Osborn said. “We need to do our part in understanding that mental health is just as important as physical health.”

But those problems, Nevin said, didn’t kill his sister, and he has a message for those responsible.

“I’m going to be there when they drag you in that courtroom,” Nevin said. “And I am going to look you in the face, and wonder why you did that to my sister. Yes, she had her problems, but she did not deserve what happened to her. Nobody deserves that.”

With three people facing charges for Jennifer Nevin’s murder, her brother said he already sees brighter days ahead.

“Over time, this horrible, horrible day will fade,” he said. “And I’m going to try and remember those good times. We are always going to have my nephew to look after. He’s a reminder of the good things she did in this life.”

Koran Rashad Lewis, 23, Kendrick Marshall, 16, and Vida Confetti, 20, are all facing murder charges. Lewis and Marshall are facing a $150,000 bond. Confetti is facing a $100,000 bond.