»»REMEMBERING JALEN MERRIWEATHER: TEEN KILLED WHILE PROTECTING SISTER

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

On Friday, 18-year-old Jalen Merriweather intervened in a domestic dispute involving his sister and the father of her child. Jalen saved his sister’s life, but it cost him his own.

Around 6:45 p.m., police arrived at Broadmoore Gardens Apartments on James I. Harrison Parkway on a shooting call. Police said the suspect showed up at the victim’s older sister’s apartment and started an argument over the child they share.

After the suspect hit her with a pistol, her brother intervened. Investigators said the suspect then shot Jalen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some of Jalen’s family reflected with what he meant to the family and Tuscaloosa community.

“He was real fun to hang around, very smart kid, quiet, laid back, and loves his nieces and nephews like they were his own kids,” said Ayanna Scott. “But most importantly he kept family first.”

“He went out as a hero. And he was just doing what he saw fit, and that was to save our sister and I wouldn’t have it any other way besides the outcome.” said Jalen’s sister, Kanesha Merriweather.

Jalen played basketball at Holt High School, and made a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Donald Kenneth Robertson, 48, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery in Jalen’s death. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.