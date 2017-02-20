»»REMEMBERING JACK WARNER, A TUSCALOOSA LEGEND

The Tuscaloosa community lost a special member Saturday.

Jack Warner died surrounded by his family members.

Warner’s wife and granddaughter said he was a charismatic man who had a passion for art.

Warner’s wife, Susan Warner, said he had the best eye for art and was constantly on the look out for the next masterpiece.

“For one man to achieve as much as he has in one lifetime is just amazing,” she said.

Warner was a veteran from World War II and had hopes of instilling knowledge into the young minds through art and sculptures. He focused on telling children how America was born and the principles in which America was founded through the art in his museum.

Jack Warner’s granddaughter Hannah Warner said her grandfather taught her so much about life and art.

“Jack always taught me to step back and see the beauty in things,” she said. “He taught me to continuously strive to educate myself.”

The Warner Foundation and Susan Warner said they are creating a scholarship in his memory for students going into art history.