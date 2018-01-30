»»REMEMBERING EMMETT KYZER: FAMILY, FRIENDS LAY MURDER VICTIM TO REST

After nearly two years of unanswered questions and heartache, the family of Emmett Kyzer finally laid him to rest today.

Kyzer went missing in June 2016. His remains were found in March 2017, and he was finally identified last week. Just one day after he was positively identified, 53-year-old Clifford Madison was charged with Kyzer’s death. Madison and his girlfriend were living with Kyzer when he went missing.

But through tragedy comes new friendships.

“I’ve met a lot of people through this,” said Kyzer’s niece Nikki Sellers. “I can’t even name them all. I knew Darlene Richardson before, but now our friendship has grown, and she’s got Spud so she’ll always be a part of me.”

Richardson adopted Kyzer’s dog Spud shortly after he went missing. He was believed to have been injured during the attack on Kyzer.

The men from Johnny Kynard Logging were named honorary pallbearers at the funeral. They were the group who found Kyzer’s body off Ed Stevens Road in Tuscaloosa County.

“I’m glad we were in the right place at the right time,” Kynard said.

Sellers said she wants to thank everyone who’s helped her family through the hardest time in their lives.