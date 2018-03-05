»»REMEMBERING BLOODY SUNDAY: THOUSANDS GATHER IN SELMA FOR COMMEMORATION EVENTS

Fifty-three years after the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma that became known as Bloody Sunday, marchers and demonstrators are ensuring such a travesty will never happen again.

On March 7, 1965, more than 500 African-American demonstrators began marching across the bridge, protesting their lack of a right to vote. More than 50 Alabama State Troopers beat and turned fire hoses and dogs toward the marchers when they refused to turn back.

The event was an injustice and a turning point in the civil rights movement, and every year survivors of the protest, their families and their allies come back to Selma, reflect, celebrate how far we’ve come as a nation and discuss how much farther there is to go.

Andrew Hill said he’s no stranger the the re-enactment event.

“I’ve been here at least 15 times over the years,” he said, describing it as a spiritual event where he can look back on the past. “I remember those days when it was black in one spot and white in another. I lived through to see all of that.”

People from across the country gather in Selma every year, commemorating the struggles of those who came before them.

“It is very important that we keep this legacy going,” said Greta Lewis, in Selma from Atlanta.