»»REMEMBERING ANNA LANGDON: FAMILY, FRIENDS IN SHOCK OVER TEEN’S DEATH

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther

Family, friends and the Gordo community are in mourning after teenager Anna Langdon passed away suddenly last week.

Around 10 p.m. Jan. 11, Anna’s car veered off Alabama Highway 17 and struck a tree. She was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, but passed away shortly after arriving. She was 17.

Byron Langdon, Anna’s father, said he’s leaning heavily on a community already gathering around his family in support.

“I never thought I’d have to go through this,” he said. “I don’t know what to do, don’t know how to act, don’t know what to say.”

Langdon said he’s gotten help from some surprising places, including fellow parents who lost their children all too soon. Susan Hankins, who lost daughter Libby to cystic fibrosis last year, has already been an invaluable resource, Langdon said.

“She said, ‘just take it 5 seconds at a time,” Landon said. “And that’s what we try to do. Just 5 seconds, and get through the next 5 seconds.”

Her loss has also left a void at Gordo High School, but friends and teachers said they’ll never forget how Anna touched their lives.

“She was well-liked by everyone, and she liked everyone,” said Gordo High Principal Mark Capps. “Didn’t matter who you were, what you played. If you were in sports, in band, whatever, students just migrated to her.”

Gordo High student Maggie Spencer agreed.

“She always kept us going, no matter what,” Spencer said. “She was our rock.”

The Langdon family said they want to emphasize that having so much community support is uplifting in such a tragic time.

Anna’s funeral is happening this afternoon at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (310 Main St. N.) in Gordo.