»»REMEMBERING ANNA KAMPLAIN: HILLCREST FRESHMAN DIES AFTER BATTLING ILLNESS

Hillcrest High School is in mourning after losing one of their own last week.

Freshman Anna Kamplain passed away after a long-time battle with a rare autoimmune liver disease.

Many of Anna’s friends said she was always a happy, kind-hearted and humble girl who’d been in and out of the hospital all her life.

About a year and a half ago, Anna became seriously ill and was put on the liver transplant list. On Dec. 2, Anna found her match. But friends said that after the surgery, there were complications.

Tonight, there will be a prayer service for students at 6 p.m. at the Refuge in Valley View Baptist Church.