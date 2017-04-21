»»RELAY FOR LIFE RAISING MONEY FOR CANCER RESEARCH

Tuscaloosa’s countywide Relay for Life event is offering fun for the whole family with a serious reminder tonight: Everyone’s been touched by cancer.

“I think that’s why Relay for Life has continued to be so successful,” said Relay for Life Senior Manager India Bailey. “It’s an event you’ve likely heard of, bringing people together to fight the good fight.”

Today’s relay is hosting survivors and those touched by cancer to raise money in the search for a cure. And every penny spent at the event is going right back to the American Cancer Society.

This year, organizers are hoping to raise $50,687 for cancer research at the Tuscaloosa event. So far, they’ve raised more than $49,000.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

