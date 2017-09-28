»»RELAX, ARCHIBALD’S BBQ IS FINE

Despite its scary appearance, a minor fire this morning did little damage at popular Tuscaloosa barbecue joint Archibald’s BBQ.

No one was injured in the blaze that happened around 9 a.m. this morning, but part of the smoke pit was damaged.

The restaurant’s owners said they’re still serving lunch out of their food truck, and are hoping they’ll be working out of the restaurant again by Friday. Archibald’s is located at 1211 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Northport.