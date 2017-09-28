»»RELAX, ARCHIBALD’S BBQ IS FINE

Despite its scary appearance, a minor fire this morning did little damage at popular Tuscaloosa barbecue joint Archibald’s BBQ.
No one was injured in the blaze that happened around 9 a.m. this morning, but part of the smoke pit was damaged.
Archibalds on fire in Northport. @spann @wvua pic.twitter.com/gsepjWsPDW
— Michael Clark (@clark522) September 28, 2017
The restaurant’s owners said they’re still serving lunch out of their food truck, and are hoping they’ll be working out of the restaurant again by Friday. Archibald’s is located at 1211 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Northport.
Fire at Archibalds was just BBQ pit. Serving from food truck today, but back in building tomorrow. Hear from owner tonight on @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/U2uanWuBVK
— Keith Dobbins (@BKeithDobbins) September 28, 2017