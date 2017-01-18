»»RED CROSS NEEDS HELP WITH WINTER BLOOD SHORTAGE

The American Red Cross needs your help overcoming a severe winter blood shortage.

Fewer donations come in during the winter, Red Cross organizers said, and those donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

If you’d like to donate outside regularly scheduled drives, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All blood types are needed. Those who are at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate. High school students and other donors 18 or younger must meet certain height and weight requirements. Those donating must present a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in.

Upcoming donation drives in Tuscaloosa include:

Jan. 26 noon-5 p.m.: University of Alabama – Burke Hall, 920 Hackberry Lane

Jan. 30 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: University of Alabama, 751 Campus Drive

Jan. 31 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: University of Alabama, 751 Campus Drive

Feb. 1 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: University of Alabama, 751 Campus Drive

Feb. 9 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: DCH Regional Medical Center, 809 University Blvd. E.

Feb. 10 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: University Church of Christ, 1200 Julia Tutwiler Drive

Feb. 13 noon-5 p.m.: University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E.

Upcoming donation drives in Jasper include: