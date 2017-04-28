»»RED CROSS HOSTS FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

The Tuscaloosa River Market played host to an evening full of fine wine and dining Thursday, and it was all for a good cause.

Proceeds from the fifth annual West Alabama Food and Wine Festival is going to the West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross.

The event featured samples from more than 20 restaurants, breweries and wine distributors.

Members of the Red Cross said it’s an event they always look forward to every year.

“I think it gives us a chance to showcase the restaurants in our community and give them the opportunity to let the people in our community experience exactly what their best dishes are,” said Beakie Powell, executive director of the West Alabama Red Cross.

The festival usually raises more than $10,000 each year, and Powell said she expects Thursday’s event raised at least that amount.