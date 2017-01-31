»»RECORDS: MAN CHARGED IN UNBORN BABY’S DEATH

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A Birmingham man is facing charges after authorities say he beat up a pregnant woman, causing her to lose her baby.

Court records show a Jefferson County grand jury on Jan. 13 indicted 27-year-old Reginald Orlando Sharp on capital murder and other charges in the unborn child’s death.

Documents say Sharp knocked a pregnant woman to the ground, striking her with closed fist and a belt in July 2016. The victim was around 26 weeks pregnant. The two were dating and Sharp is believed to be the father of the unborn child.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where the baby was stillborn 24 hours later.

Sharp was initially arrested on a domestic violence/assault charge in August. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.