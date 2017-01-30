»»RECAP: ALABAMA GYMNASTICS TOPS AUBURN

After three falls on the uneven bars, Alabama looked bleak against Auburn in the annual Elevate The Stage gymnastics meet on Sunday afternoon.

The Tide fell behind by a full point heading into the third rotation but the comeback was on.

Auburn suffered three falls of their own on the balance beam and Alabama blew the Tigers away on the floor, with Maddie Desch, Kiana Winston, and Aja Sims posting scores of 9.90, 9.950, and 9.975, respectively.

Alabama storms back to topple the Tigers 195.850 to 194.675